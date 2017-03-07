Shimkus backs House Republicans' health care bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, Tuesday issued a statement in support of the House Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

"This is the relief my constituents have demanded," said Shimkus, a senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, one of two House committees that will oversee the development of the GOP legislation. "The American Health Care Act offers American families more options, lower costs and the flexibility to choose a plan that fits their unique needs, not Washington's one-size-fits-all mandates."

Gone, said Shimkus, are the Affordable Care Act's taxes on prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, health insurance premiums and medical devices. Gone as well are the individual and employer mandate penalties, which forced millions of Americans into plans they don't want and can't afford, Shimkus said.

"While the vast majority of my constituents will be glad to see this costly, broken law go away, some are concerned about losing their current coverage," Shimkus added. "I want these folks to know that vital patient protections will be preserved under the AHCA."

Shimkus said the GOP bill would prohibit health insurers from denying coverage, or charging higher premiums, based upon a pre-existing condition; putting annual or lifetime caps on medical care; and charging women more than men. The bill also continues to allow 26-year-olds to stay on their parents' insurance.

Shimkus said the legislation empowers state Medicaid programs with a "per capita allotment," although Gov. Bruce Rauner said Tuesday that Illinois "won't do well" under the Medicaid changes.

"Illinois hospitals and providers have long struggled with below-average Medicaid reimbursements," Shimkus said. "As we move toward a per capita system, which will restore Medicaid's focus on the most vulnerable populations, we will also have an opportunity to work together to better calculate the federal funding each state receives."