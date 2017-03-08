Man dies after being forced to drink caustic substance
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities say a 26-year-old man has died after being forced to drink a caustic substance and the death has been ruled a homicide.
Police and the Cook County medical examiner's office say Darrius Ellis was found early Monday in the city's West Englewood neighborhood and was taken to a hospital, where was pronounced dead. They didn't specify exactly what he was forced to drink.
The medical examiner's office says an autopsy Tuesday showed the cause of death was complications from "forcible administration of a caustic substance."
The death is under investigation.
