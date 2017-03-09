Perry County sheriff investigating string of dog thefts

PINCKNEYVILLE (AP) — Authorities in Southern Illinois are investigating a series of dog thefts possibly committed by someone posing as an animal control officer.

The Southern Illinoisan reports (http://bit.ly/2niGKOm ) the Perry County Sheriff's Office has received three recent reports of dog thefts.

Sheriff Steve Bareis says in each case a white truck with a dog box in the back and the words "Animal Control" on it has been seen in the area. Bareis says the sign may be magnetic.

The Perry County Animal Control department also has a white truck. But it has a camper shell on it and is marked "Perry County Animal Control."

Bareis is asking anyone with information to call the sheriff's office.