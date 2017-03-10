Chicago State to pay balance on $4.3 million to whistleblower
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago State University appears set to give the remainder of a $4.3 million payment to a former administrator who filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the school in 2010.
The Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/2moZ3SR ) reports there had been years of wrangling with James Crowley. But it cites his lawyers as saying the balance will be paid off within days.
Crowley alleged he was wrongly dismissed, including after he shed light on questionable contracts.
Jurors awarded Crowley back pay and $2 million in punitive damages in 2014, as well as attorney fees. But the amount increased because of interest and other fees stemming from appeals by Chicago State University.
The Sun-Times says the cash-strapped university has sued its insurer for not agreeing to pay the judgment to Crowley.
