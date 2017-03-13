State owes Macon County thousands inmate autopsies

DECATUR (AP) — The Illinois budget crisis has Macon County out thousands of dollars because it hasn't been paid by the state for autopsies performed on prison inmates over the past two years.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review (http://bit.ly/2lQ2Dbk ) reports that records obtained through a state Freedom of Information request show the county is owed $9,266 for five autopsies on state prison inmates — some of whom were being held in correctional centers outside the county. Coroner Michael Day says the total will climb because a sixth autopsy was conducted since the newspaper obtained the records.

The money is owed at a time when the county, like others around Illinois, are struggling financially. The county has already cut department budgets and more cuts and even layoffs might come with next year's budget.