Loyola suspends frat for 3 years after hazing probe
CHICAGO (AP) — Loyola University in Chicago has suspended the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity for three years following an investigation into alleged hazing.
Dean of Students K.C. Mmeje says in a statement that Monday's suspension stems from an alleged hazing incident and "engaging in disruptive and disorderly conduct that caused a disturbance in the neighborhood."
Mmeje says: "Hazing is directly in opposition to the mission and values of Loyola and it will not be tolerated."
The Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/2lWF94F ) reports the fraternity has appealed the university's decision through a school administrative process. The national SAE organization has issued a cease and desist order to the Loyola chapter, bringing to a halt all chapter operations.
The school last month had suspended the fraternity as it investigated.
