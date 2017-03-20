Anti-abortion doctor, 2 centers sue over Illinois health law
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — An anti-abortion physician and two pregnancy help centers have filed a lawsuit alleging an Illinois law requiring them to discuss abortion with patients is unconstitutional.
The Thomas More Society filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Springfield. It targets a provision lawmakers added last year to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act. The law requires physicians to discuss all medical options available to patients.
Thomas Olp is a Thomas More Society lawyer. He says the law forces health care providers who are opposed to abortion to discuss the procedure and refer a patient for an abortion if requested.
He says that violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law that protect health workers from forced involvement in abortion.
Defendants include Gov. Bruce Rauner and U.S. Health and Human Services officials.
Oh, poor babies....they might have to talk about something they don't like. Good thing they've set up they're own safe spaces where they don't have to interact with anyone of a different opinion.
Seriously. Anti choice activists feel they have a right to make abortion providers show pictures and discuss other options and harangue women about abortions, but don't want to have to provide similar info themselves. Hypocrite much?
Comments
