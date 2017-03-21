Springfield releases body cam video after officer charged

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Newly released Springfield police body camera footage shows an officer punching a 19-year-old man nearly a dozen times.

The footage released Monday stems from an altercation last month that led to 32-year-old officer Samuel A. Rosario facing misdemeanor battery and felony official misconduct charges. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/2nvIE1T ) reports the video also shows Rosario taunting the man. The 19-year-old man isn't charged and authorities haven't identified him.

Rosario has pleaded not guilty. He has been a sworn Springfield officer since April 2015. He is free on bond. The police department says Rosario's police powers have been revoked and he is on unpaid administrative leave.

Rosario's attorney Daniel Fultz said he was still viewing the video Monday. Fultz says he hopes people "understand that being a police officer is a difficult job."