Chicago man admits brokering 77 illegal gun sales
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he brokered 77 illegal gun transactions, sometimes selling weapons that had been stolen or had obliterated serial numbers.
John Thomas pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of dealing firearms without a license.
The 33-year-old convicted felon — also known as "Batman" — faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced June 30.
In a statement Tuesday, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Joel Levin says illegal gun sales pose "a tremendous danger to the community."
The U.S. attorney's office says Thomas' arrest was part of a larger investigation that removed more than 100 guns from Chicago streets.
Comments
