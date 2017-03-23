Study: Wide health disparities in Chicago's neighborhoods
CHICAGO (AP) — A hospital system's study of Chicago neighborhoods finds wide health disparities, including with post-traumatic stress disorder.
The Sinai Urban Health Institute released a survey Thursday drawing upon responses from roughly 2,000 residents in nine Chicago neighborhoods.
Roughly 7 percent of U.S. adults experience PTSD during their lifetimes. However, residents in some Chicago neighborhoods report PTSD symptoms at more than four times that rate. The report says 34 percent of Puerto Ricans reported symptoms, followed by 20 percent of blacks.
The study also shows 25 percent of blacks report having unmet dental care needs compared with 13 percent of whites. In Gage Park on Chicago's southwest side, about 37 percent of adults had unmet dental care needs.
The survey was funded with a $1 million grant from The Chicago Community Trust.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.