Illinois man sentenced to life for slaying of parents

BRIDGEVIEW (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2011 slaying of his parents.

The Daily Southtown reports (http://trib.in/2nemOgK ) 22-year-old John Granat Jr. was given the punishment Thursday for the deaths of John Granat Sr. and Maria Granat. Authorities say the couple's skulls were crushed with aluminum bats and the dying mother was repeatedly stabbed.

Authorities say Granat Jr., who was 17 years old at the time, arranged for three friends to help kill his parents at the Palos Heights home.

He was charged days after the killings when his alibi fell apart. In the days following the deaths, Granat's friends continued to attend high school before being arrested. Two pleaded guilty and are in prison. Christopher Wyma was convicted and is due in court Friday.