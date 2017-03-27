Campaign donation limits lifted in governor's race
CHICAGO (AP) — The limits are lifted on spending in next year's Illinois governor's race after Democratic businessman Chris Kennedy put more than $250,000 into his campaign fund.
The move signals another big spending campaign among incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats challenging him. Illinois law says standard limits on campaign donations are lifted when a candidate in a statewide race gives themselves more than $250,000. Illinois campaign disclosure records show Kennedy contributed $250,100 to his Kennedy for Illinois fund on Friday.
Rauner is a wealthy former private equity investor. He put $50 million into his re-election campaign fund last year.
Other Democrats in the race include Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar, regional schools Superintendent Bob Daiber and small business owner Alex Paterakis.
Billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker also has formed a campaign committee to explore a bid.
