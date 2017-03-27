WIU designated as 'Tree Campus '

MACOMB (AP) — Western Illinois University is being honored by the Arbor Day Foundation for its work on campus forest management and conservation goals.

The school has been designed a "Tree Campus USA." WIU has met the organization's standards, including dedicating annual expenditures toward trees and sponsoring service-learning projects.

The university has roughly 2,700 trees on the Macomb campus. Since 1993, the university has led tree-planting excursions with elementary schools in western Illinois. The school also plants trees each year to honor employees and students who have passed away.

The Tree Campus USA program was created in 2008. Roughly 8,500 undergraduate students attend WIU.