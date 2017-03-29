1 dead, 1 injured after being shocked by power lines
ADDISON (AP) — Authorities say a 51-year-old man has died and another man was critically injured after they were shocked by power lines while trimming trees in suburban Chicago.
The DuPage County Coroner's Office says Jose Fulgencio-Hueramo of Melrose Park was pronounced dead on Tuesday at a hospital after being shocked in a backyard in Addison. An autopsy was planned for Wednesday. The other man was hospitalized.
Officials in Addison say one of the men was knocked from a ladder and the other was in a tree. Power was cut to the lines so authorities could safely respond.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.