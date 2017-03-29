Illinois House panel backs testing of driverless vehicles

SPRINGFIELD — The first effort at regulating autonomous, or driverless, automobiles in Illinois cleared an Illinois House committee Wednesday.

The measure, HB 2747, would allow manufacturers of driverless cars to begin testing autonomous vehicles on Illinois roads. It passed the House Transportation Committee, 9-0.

A spokesman for General Motors, the chief proponent of the legislation, said that driverless cars could be on Chicago streets in as soon as two years.

Traffic deaths nationally were up 7 percent in 2015 to more than 35,000, said Paul Hemmersbaugh, a chief counsel and policy director for GM's Transportation as a Service.

"The national number is growing and we have no one to blame but ourselves," he said. "More than 30 percent of the fatal crashes involve drunk drivers. Twenty-eight percent of the time excessive speed is involved."

Overall, he said, human error is responsible for 94 percent of fatal crashes.

"Self-driving cars won't drive impaired, won't drive worried about taking phone calls or responding to texts, won't drive drowsy or recklessly and will follow the proper speeds and the rules of the road," Hemmersbaugh told the committee. "With increased safety comes the chance to transform our lives."

Autonomous cars already are being tested on roads in Arizona, California and Michigan, he said.

"We're doing the testing now with a person behind the wheel who monitors and evaluates performance. With each test, we know more about what's working and what we need to improve on. When we're fully confident we have the data and experience to operate those vehicles more safely than human drivers ... then we'll go driverless with our tests," he said.

Hemmersbaugh said GM is working to expand its road testing in "six or seven states."

"Illinois has a chance to be a leader here in this technology and deployment and the internet of things that come with it," he said.

Initially GM would operate its own fleet of autonomous vehicles in Chicago.

"It would be sort of like a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft, except that it would be automated vehicles without drivers," Hemmersbaugh said. "Anywhere from two years to 10 is probably the range, but we think it's entirely possible with this limited fleet deployment that we could be ready in two years."

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Mike Zalewski, D-Riverside, said "it makes policy sense, both from a safety perspective and an economic growth perspective, for Illinois to be at the spear's tip of trying to develop the most safe, most comprehensive legislation designed to allow these companies to build this technology while at the same time protecting the motorists inside these vehicles."

He said the technology had societal benefits, including helping the elderly with transportation.

"With seniors, we see a degradation of driving as their reflexes and their motor skills start to reduce," Zalewski said. "I envision a scenario where we are able to use this technology to bridge that gap we've all struggled with generationally and say, 'I want to be able for you to get to church and to the store. I want to know that you're getting there safe.'

"I think this is a fascinating dynamic to protect the autonomy of individuals and letting machines help them."