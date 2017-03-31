Heroin fears prompt sheriff to restart K-9 unit
LOUISVILLE (AP) — A central Illinois sheriff's department has started a K-9 unit for the first time in 20 years due to fears of a heroin epidemic.
The Effingham Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2nmcjGA ) that the Clay County Sheriff's Department recently launched the unit after Deputy Cory Heuerman and a 2-year-old Malinois named Fallax received certifications.
The department said in a news release that the dog is the "office's proactive response to the fear of a heroin epidemic." The dog is trained in narcotic detection, apprehension and tracking. Fallax was trained at a northern Indiana kennel that has trained dogs for agencies like the Illinois State Police.
The dog and deputy started work March 11.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.