No discipline for 2 Northwestern frats in sex assault claims
EVANSTON (AP) — Northwestern University says no disciplinary action will be taken against two fraternities after sexual assault allegations.
The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2nFmLL9 ) Northwestern made the announcement Friday. The move comes after Northwestern administrators in February issued a security alert when reports were made that as many as four female students were possibly given a date rape drug during a Sigma Alpha Epsilon event.
A few days later the university received another report of a woman sexually assaulted and possibly drugged at a different fraternity.
Northwestern's vice president for student affairs, Patricia Telles-Irvin, said the suburban Chicago school has decided to add a new staff member in its Sexual Harassment Prevention Office. School officials also say they will provide more "outreach and training to fraternities and sororities on preventing sexual assault."
