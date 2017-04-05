More high-speed rail fixes underway in central Illinois
BLOOMINGTON (AP) — Officials say more improvements related to high-speed rail in central Illinois are underway.
Randy Lovell is a senior construction manager for Union Pacific Railroad's consultant, STV Inc. He tells The (Bloomington) Pantagraph (http://bit.ly/2n8wmgt ) that temporary closures started in the region this week to finish street work related to improvement of a nearby crossing.
The projects include new curbs and sidewalks and roadway pavement work.
Lovell says other work, including fencing, remains in Bloomington.
State transportation officials and Union Pacific have monitored upgrades funded with federal high-speed rail money.
The goal is to allow passenger trains to travel up to 110 mph, shaving an hour off the run between Chicago and St. Louis. It currently takes over five hours.
The entire project is slated for completion by year's end.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.