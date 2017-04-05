Northern Illinois man gets 59 years in wife's beating death
ROCKFORD (AP) — A judge has sentenced a northern Illinois man to 59 years in prison for killing his wife with a baseball bat in 2012 and dumping her body in the Rock River.
Todd Smith of Machesney Park maintained his innocence during Tuesday's sentencing hearing. He called 30-year-old Katrina Smith's killing "an evil, senseless tragedy." He apologized for "failing in my role as husband and protector" and he's "not guilty as the state portrayed."
Winnebago County Judge Fernando Engelsma replied, telling Smith "you killed her" and "your actions after the crime then, I find unfathomable."
Prosecutors said Katrina Smith wanted out of her marriage to Todd Smith, but he wouldn't let her go and even tracked her with a device under her car.
Smith's defense attorney said they would appeal his conviction and sentence.
