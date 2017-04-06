Winds crack glass on Chicago high-rise

CHICAGO (AP) — High winds are blamed for cracking glass on a high-rise building in downtown Chicago, prompting police to close some nearby streets.

No injuries were reported. WMAQ-TV says the glass didn't shatter, but a few streets were closed starting about 2 a.m. Thursday as a precaution.

Strong storms on Wednesday damaged homes in White County in southern Illinois, where a funnel cloud was reported near Enfield.

High winds and waves along Lake Michigan prompted officials in the Chicago area to warn people to avoid the shoreline on Thursday.

The National Weather Service say waves reaching heights of roughly 15 to 20 feet and flooding are possible along the Chicago lakefront on Thursday. The weather service says wind gusts could reach 50-60 mph, contributing to flooding in northeast Illinois.