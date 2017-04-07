Chicago man sentenced to 72 years for attack

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 72 years in prison for attempted murder and attempted sexual assault during a 2013 home invasion.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2nSmJis ) Deandre Minor also was found guilty in January of home invasion and burglary for an attack that occurred in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Judge Michael McHale on Wednesday sentenced the 35-year-old Minor to 30 years each for the attempted murder and attempted sexual assault charges. Minor received 12 years for home invasion and burglary.

Authorities say Minor choked a woman and tried to sexually assault her. Her son used a knife to chase him out the apartment.

Minor was released from Cook County Jail in July 2013 after being convicted of a 2010 criminal sexual abuse charge.