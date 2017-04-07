Judge to rule soon on innocence request in 1957 killing
SYCAMORE (AP) — An Illinois judge plans to rule next week on a request by a man to be declared innocent in the 1957 kidnapping and slaying of a 7-year-old.
Jack McCullough testified Thursday he's been "proven innocent," but the 77-year old says he's been "put forward as a monster." DeKalb County Judge William Brady earlier this year overturned McCullough's conviction after authorities said evidence suggested he had an alibi.
The Daily Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2p8TWGC ) Brady plans to rule Wednesday on McCullough's request.
McCullough was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison in connection with the death of Maria Ridulph.
Attorneys who asked for Thursday's hearing say McCullough didn't commit the crime for which he spent nearly five years in prison and that he wants to move on with his life.
