Cook County memorial chair honors POWs, MIAs

CHICAGO (AP) — A memorial chair to honor American service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action has been installed in the Cook County Board room.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and county commissioners unveiled the chair Tuesday.

The county worked with Rolling Thunder Inc. to obtain the chair. Rolling Thunder is a nonprofit whose goal is to ensure POWs and MIAs are remembered.

The county paid $534 for the chair and a plaque designating it.

Preckwinkle says the chair is a reminder of sacrifices made for freedom. She says, "Even though the soldiers are not here, they are remembered in Cook County."

Finance Committee Chairman John Daley says Illinois owes a debt of gratitude to those who have served. There are 720,000 veterans living in Illinois.