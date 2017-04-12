Rockford hospital getting $130 million upgrade
ROCKFORD (AP) — A $130 million hospital renovation and construction project in Rockford, Illinois is in the works.
SwedishAmerican — a division of UW Health — announced plans for the project that will include a new four-story building and an upgrade of an intensive care unit so that it can provide the state-of-the-art care for newborns.
Dr. Bill Gorski is the president and CEO of SwedishAmerican. He tells the (Rockford) Register Star (http://bit.ly/2p1Zfer ) the project could begin in September. He says it might create 600 union construction jobs and ultimately lead to the hiring of as many as 96 physicians.
The new building will include Neonatal Intensive Care Unit containing 10 beds for newborns born prematurely, or who are injured or critically ill.
