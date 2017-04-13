Building on Bradley campus installs solar panels
PEORIA (AP) — Officials at Bradley University say a building on campus has become the first to use solar panels as its primary source of energy.
A news release from the Peoria campus says the project at the Hillel house took two years of planning. Dozens of solar panels were installed over a six-day period and will provide the Hillel house with nearly all of its annual electricity. Hillel is the world's largest Jewish campus organization.
University officials say the project was done at no cost to the university. The panels were paid for through Hillel's corporate board.
Bradley's Hillel is the first in the state to implement solar panels.
