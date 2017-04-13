Website offers real-time data on Illinois road conditions
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Illinois travelers may now access real-time information on road closures, construction and winter weather conditions through a revamped state website.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said Wednesday the redesigned "Getting Around Illinois" website is now mobile-friendly and continuously updated.
Users are also now able to zoom in to view a location, roadway or destination. The previous website offered simply a static map of a broad area.
The site also provides information on traffic congestion, hotel and gas station locations and weather radar.
Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says the new-and-improved site will provide important information "for any trip, any time of the year."
