Man sentenced to 14 years in cocaine case

ST. CHARLES (AP) — An Illinois judge has given a suburban Chicago man on the lam for more than a decade a 14-year prison term in a cocaine trafficking case.

The Kane County state's attorney's office says in a statement the judge sentenced 37-year-old Pedro Giles in a case that dated back to 2002. The Aurora man and several others were arrested that year for selling cocaine in a sting. But they fled after posting bond.

Giles could serve less than half of the 14-year sentence with credit for time served since his capture in 2014 and if he gets additional credit for good behavior.

Jurors convicted Giles in January of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.