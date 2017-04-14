Man sentenced to 14 years in cocaine case
ST. CHARLES (AP) — An Illinois judge has given a suburban Chicago man on the lam for more than a decade a 14-year prison term in a cocaine trafficking case.
The Kane County state's attorney's office says in a statement the judge sentenced 37-year-old Pedro Giles in a case that dated back to 2002. The Aurora man and several others were arrested that year for selling cocaine in a sting. But they fled after posting bond.
Giles could serve less than half of the 14-year sentence with credit for time served since his capture in 2014 and if he gets additional credit for good behavior.
Jurors convicted Giles in January of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.