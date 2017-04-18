Brad Paisley, Foghat added to state fair lineup
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Country music star Brad Paisley and the classic rock group Foghat have been added to this year's Illinois State Fair lineup.
Fair officials on Monday announced Paisley will return to the grandstand on Aug. 13. Since he last played the fair in 2005, Paisley has won several Grammy Awards and is now a member of the Grand Ole Opry Hall of Fame.
Foghat is best known for the hit song "Slow Ride." The group will play a free show on Aug. 10 for all fairgoers who paid admission at the state fairgrounds gate.
Acapella group Pentatonix will perform on Aug. 12.
Fair officials previously announced that the country group Alabama and classic rocker John Mellancamp also will perform.
The fair is from Aug. 11 to Aug. 20 in Springfield.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.