House backs requiring cursive writing in schools
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Don't toss the grammar-school composition paper yet.
The Illinois House approved legislation 67-48 Wednesday requiring elementary and high schools to teach cursive writing.
The sponsor is Chicago Democratic Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch. He says it's important that tech-savvy children to retain cursive writing to read historical documents, write personal notes and sign documents.
Republican Rep. Steven Andersson of Geneva says cursive does not help develop young minds any better than printing. He says a legal document doesn't need a signature but only a "mark."
GOP Rep. Mike Fortner of West Chicago says cursive styles change. He says modern readers don't readily recognize the cursive of the Declaration of Independence.
Welch emphasizes cursive would be required in short-term classroom units. It would not be required year-round.
The bill is HB2977.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.