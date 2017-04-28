Woman accused of fatal stabbing sent to psychiatric facility

MARION (AP) — A southern Illinois woman who was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2013 stabbing death of a 66-year-old woman will spend the rest of her life in a psychiatric facility.

WSIL-TV (http://bit.ly/2qesF6X ) reports that on Thursday, a judge ordered Tamara Williams of Johnston City spend 120 years on inpatient care.

Williams was accused of stabbing Barbara Beers to death and then dumping her body in a neighborhood south of Marion. In December, a judge determined she had killed Beers but found her not guilty by reason of insanity. Williamson County Assistant State's Attorney Lisa Irvin says that the 120 years is the most Williams could have been sentenced to had she been found guilty.