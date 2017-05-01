Former Springfield restaurant turned into Route 66 museum

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A building that was once the longtime home to a Springfield restaurant is now a museum celebrating the city's links to Route 66.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2oVJFN8 ) Gov. Bruce Rauner and state and local officials attended Saturday's dedication ceremony at the former home of The Mill restaurant, which opened in 1929 and closed in 1996. More than $90,000 was raised to replace the building's roof, repair 44 windows, restore the original floor and make it accessible for the disabled.

Organizers say they've been working for 11 years to restore the building. The museum features items from local restaurants and transportation-themed items.

Geoff Ladd is past-president of the Route 66 Heritage Foundation of Logan County. Ladd says there are many Route 66 museums in Illinois but this one "was an actual Route 66 roadside attraction."