Nearly 170 professors to strike at UI Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Officials with the union that represents nearly 170 professors at the University of Illinois-Springfield say they're going on strike.
Kristi Barnwell is an associate professor of history and vice president of University of Illinois Springfield United Faculty. She says the tenured and tenure-track faculty members will strike starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The strike comes during the final week of classes for the semester and the week before final exams. The union said in a message on its website that professors won't be available to students during the strike.
University officials said on the school's website that students should attend classes during a strike and wait 15 minutes before leaving if their professor isn't present.
The union and university bargained on Monday. At issue are reappointment, tenure, and promotions.
