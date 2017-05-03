SIU Edwardsville to help students prepare for Peace Corps

EDWARDSVILLE (AP) — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is about to start helping prepare its students for the Peace Corps.

The Belleville News-Democrat ( http://bit.ly/2p2zmXE ) reports that beginning in the fall, undergraduate students can apply for a program called Peace Corps Prep that will be offered through the study abroad adviser in the school's Office of International Affairs.

The program teaches its participants in such topics as foreign language competency, intercultural competence and professional leadership — all of which are important for Peace Corps volunteers.

Mary Weishaar, the executive director of International Affairs, says the program will help students develop the values of "citizenship, excellence, inclusion, integrity and wisdom."