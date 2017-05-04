Suburban man charged in crash that killed friends
CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been charged in a car crash this week that left two of his friends dead.
A Wednesday statement from the Cook County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Stephen Rodriguez is charged with aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death.
It says sheriff's police responded at around 1 a.m. Monday to a single vehicle rolled over in unincorporated Palos Township southwest of Chicago.
Rodriguez of Oak Lawn was found in the driver seat suffering minor injuries. But passenger Reginald Leslie, a 28-year-old from Evergreen Park, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, 22-year-old Piotr Przeslica of Hickory Hills, was pronounced dead later at an area hospital.
Bond for Rodriguez was set at $500,000. The statement didn't include the name of a defense attorney.
