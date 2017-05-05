Arrest made in shooting death of Chicago cop's son

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say they've made an arrest in last summer's shooting death of the 19-year-old son of a Chicago police officer.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says 18-year-old Anthony Moore of Chicago has been charged in the Aug. 14 slaying of Arshell Dennis III.

Dennis was on the porch of his family's house on Chicago's Southwest Side with a friend when a man walked up and opened fire. The friend survived a gunshot wound to his arm.

At the time, police said that Dennis was likely killed by someone who mistakenly thought he was a member of a rival gang. Dennis' death was one of 91 homicides during what was the deadliest month in Chicago in two decades.

It wasn't immediately known if Moore had a lawyer to comment on his behalf. He is charged with first-degree murder.