Officer dragged during traffic stop shoots driver

MARKHAM (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Chicago police officer shot and wounded a motorist who was trying to flee a traffic stop and dragged the officer with a vehicle.

Police say the driver was asked to get out of the vehicle early Friday in Markham and then tried to drive away, dragging an officer who was assisting. Police say the officer then fired.

The officer and driver were taken from the scene for treatment at a hospital, but an update on their conditions wasn't immediately released.

The driver had been stopped for a traffic violation. Markham police say the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating.