Shuttle for UIS students wraps up first semester

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A downtown shuttle for University of Illinois Springfield students has wrapped up its first semester on the job.

The shuttle service ferries students looking to experience Springfield's nightlife to downtown and back. It has run every hour between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights this term.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2pnEp5q ) the UIS Student Government Association, several downtown bars and Downtown Springfield Inc. sponsored the shuttle.

Student government members say the rollout went smoothly and the incoming president is considering continuing the service in the fall.

Jason Mckemie owns the Gin Mill, a participating bar. He says he didn't see huge growth in his customer base during the weeks his bar served as the drop-off point, but understands services can take time to catch on.