Illinois school honoring 2 deceased students at prom

MIDLOTHIAN (AP) — A suburban Chicago high school plans to honor two students who died as the class' "honorary" prom king and queen.

The Daily Southtown reports (http://trib.in/2qmNikC ) that Bremen High School in Midlothian will honor Mark Gorman and Paola Zambrano during Friday's prom. Gorman was hit and killed in October by a vehicle while walking home from Boy Scouts. Zambrano died in 2015 after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Bremen Principal Dave Kibelkis called Gorman and Zambrano "two wonderful kids." He says the school also will honor them with two empty seats and posthumous diplomas at graduation.

The school still will have a prom court and students are scheduled to vote for king and queen when they enter the dance Friday night at Odyssey Country Club in Tinley Park.