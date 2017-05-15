Police officer wounds juvenile pointing weapon
MARENGO (AP) — Authorities say an Illinois police officer has shot and wounded a juvenile who pointed a weapon at police.
The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Saturday in Marengo, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.
Marengo police said in a statement Sunday that the juvenile was taken to a hospital for treatment. His age and condition weren't disclosed.
The officer wasn't injured and was placed on administrative leave, which is department policy following an officer-involved shooting.
Police say the shooting took place amid an investigation by officers into suspicious activity in the area. Additional details were expected to be released Monday.
