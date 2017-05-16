3 charged with illegal tire dumping

PEKIN (AP) — Two juveniles and an adult are facing felony charges for allegedly dumping hundreds of tires in rural areas of central Illinois.

The Pekin Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2qnBTzA) they were arrested Friday on charges of criminal disposal of waste. The offense carries punishments ranging from probation to three years in prison.

Two 17-year-olds were given notices to appear in juvenile court. Nineteen-year-old Brandon Hardt of Pekin is due in court next month. It was immediately unclear if he has an attorney.

Authorities allege one of the youths had been collecting tires to resell but a landlord ordered the teen to move them off the property so they were dumped in Elm Grove Township, Cincinnati Township and rural Pekin. Officials say removing the tires cost over $3,000 in labor and disposal fees.