McHenry County College breaks ground on science center

CRYSTAL LAKE (AP) — Construction is set to begin on a nearly $17 million science center at McHenry County College.

The Northwest Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2qNNp8W ) a groundbreaking was held Monday for the roughly 22,000-square-foot building.

MCC President Clint Gabbard says the college is "redefining the future" by creating new learning labs "for thousands of brilliant students to come to our community."

The building will include a cadaver lab, planetarium, and lecture hall and is expected to open in fall 2018.

It will be paid for through donations, college funds and student fees.

The building will be named the Liebman Science Center in recognition of a $5 million donation from local resident Charles Liebman and his family.