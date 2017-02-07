A run of tough luck for Alvin couple

Photo by: Provided Lifelong Alvin resident Louis Dickison, shown with wife Lois, suffered a massive stroke after a fire destroyed the couple's home of 37 years.

URBANA — A 73-year-old Alvin man remains hospitalized following a fire on Thursday that destroyed his home of 37 years.

Louis Dickison wasn't injured in the blaze. However, relatives said the stress of the incident caused him to suffer a massive stroke.

Daughters Louisa Stevens and Mary Lewis said their father was moved out of the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana to a floor for neurology patients recently. However, his right side remains unresponsive, and he's on a feeding tube.

"He's hanging on," Lewis said, adding he suffered severe bleeding in his brain, and doctors have given him a 50-50 chance of surviving.

The fire started sometime before 2:30 p.m. Thursday and quickly spread throughout the second floor of the house at 108 South St., where Dickison lived with his wife, Lois, and son, Bill. Officials believe it started as an electrical fire in the attic of the two-story wood-frame house, which was about 100 years old.

Lois was at work in Danville when the fire broke out. Louis and Bill were home, but managed to escape without injury thanks to neighbor John Smock. Smock saw the smoke, alerted his neighbors and lifted Bill, who can't walk, out of his bed and into a wheelchair and took him to his folks' house across the street.

'Signs of improvement'

Smock urged Louis to go inside where it was warm. But Louis politely refused to move from the tall Douglas fir tree in his yard, which he had planted years ago with his oldest son, John. He stood in the cold watching the flames destroy the home where he and Lois raised their six kids, watched their 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren play and proudly displayed family photos and other mementos and where he wrote poetry and crafted bracelets for family members.

"That's been his safe haven ... his comfort zone," granddaughter Kayla Pruitt said.

And the fire occurred three days before the 23rd anniversary of John's death. His daughters believe their dad worried that an urn with John's ashes, his photo album and letters he had written when he lived in California would also be lost.

Louis was still outside when Lewis and her husband arrived. She noticed her father didn't look well, so she and her husband walked him across the street to Smock's house to get warm.

"He wasn't speaking or responding," Lewis said, adding her father was taken by ambulance to Presence United Samaritans Medical Center in Danville, then later transferred to Carle.

Stevens was with her dad on Monday.

"Today, there were a few signs of improvement," she said. "We're just taking it one step at a time."

'She was everyone's mom'

Both Louis and Lois, 69, are lifelong Alvin residents. They have been married for 53 years.

In grade school, Louis used to pull Lois' ponytail and follow her on her way to church, Lewis said with a laugh. Later, he helped her father around his house.

"When Grandpa died, Dad told her, 'Don't worry. I'll take care of you and your sister and your mom,'" Lewis said, adding her folks married when they were 19 and 15.

Lewis said her father worked as a union roofer until he slipped and fell from a roof onto a semitrailer, which required seven back operations and eventually forced him to take disability. But he remained as active as he could, planting a 100-foot by 100-foot garden on his 3-acre spread and raising chickens.

"Tomatoes were his thing," Lewis said. "He planted everything, but he always made sure everybody in town got tomatoes and green beans."

"And he always gave away eggs," Stevens added. She also said he helped several people paint their house.

Their mom was that way, too, they said.

"She was everyone's mom — and then everyone's grandma," Lewis said. "Everyone knows Mom would hand them the last dollar in her pocket if they needed it."

'We just thank God'

The couple's children, including Jimmy and Lynette Dickison, and grandchildren have pulled together to help. Lois, along with Bill, is staying at Jimmy's house in Bismarck.

And Pruitt started a GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/3bxqe6g) to try to raise $10,000 to help them replace some of the things they lost in the fire and offset her grandpa's medical expenses.

On Thursday, firefighters were able to pull several piles of clothing, bedding, framed photos and other items from the house. Four days later, Lewis and her daughter, Chloe, went through to see what else could be salvaged.

Much to everyone's relief, they found John's urn, his photo album and a box with his letters and a family Bible with relatives' obituaries tucked inside the pages.

But lots of Louis' personal papers, his poetry that he began writing after John died and a second batch of his book of poems that he made for family members are gone. Bill also lost his hospital bed, and his wheelchair was damaged during the hasty retreat.

Fortunately, Lewis said, the house was insured. They're also getting support from friends, fellow Alvin Church of God members and other residents.

"We just thank God for everyone — especially the neighbor who rescued them," Stevens said. "He's an angel. There have been a lot of prayers going up from everywhere. That's the only reason he's still here."