Danville shooting injures two

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a shooting on Monday night that injured two men.

Commander Josh Webb said officers were called to the 900 block of Moore Street for a report of shots fired at 10:03 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old Centrailia man with a gunshot wound to the arm. A short time later, they located a 20-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victims told police they were standing in the area when they heard multiple shots fired and were struck. They were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Danville police at 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crimestoppers at 446-TIPS (8477).