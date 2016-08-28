Dan Corkery: Some punctuation marks just aren't my type

Brackets — punctuation, not March Madness — are a peculiar beast.

For the 40-some years I have been typing and writing, I've never used brackets.

Until recently, I don't recall even noticing them — marks so rarely used, they didn't leave a mark on my memory.

Now that I edit text from a wide variety of writers, I see them often. And that puzzles me.

In my experience, parentheses do a fine job whenever a writer needs to set off helpful, but not crucial, information.

The editors of the Associated Press Stylebook long ago banished brackets from their punctuation garden: "They cannot be transmitted over news wires. Use parentheses or recast the material."

Take that! No doubt bullied as school kids, AP editors long ago exacted their revenge ... by beating up on the square-shouldered brackets.

AP's hunched-over editors have no affection for curvaceous parentheses either. "Parentheses are jarring to the reader," the stylebook says. "The temptation to use parentheses is a clue that a sentence is becoming contorted. Try to write it another way."

After reading through other style guides, I've learned that brackets do have a reason for being — principally in academic writing.

Brackets are used within quotes when additional information or clarification is added by someone other than the original writer. (In this case, I'd still use parentheses, but brackets have the advantages of signaling the parenthetical statement has been inserted and maintaining the integrity of the quote.) Brackets are also used when a writer needs parentheses within parentheses — not a common occurrence.

How did brackets creep into today's writing?

I blame the IBM Selectric.

Starting in 1878, typewriters have had QWERTY keyboards — the order of keys in the upper left. In the row above QWERTY are the numerals (most manual typewriters don't have a "1" key; you use a lowercase "l" instead). The uppercase contains various punctuation marks, such as the left and right parentheses.

What is not there: brackets. Why include something you don't need?

With its dazzling golf ball-sized type head eliminating hammer jams, the Selectric was a productivity success. As IBM developed its product, keys were added — including open and close brackets.

What started out as an electric typewriter evolved into the keyboard for IBM computers — and today's desktops, tablets and cellphones.

Today's expanded keyboardsare dolled up with all sorts of symbols and punctuation marks. Braces — which are worthless to most users — reside in the uppercase of the bracket keys.

And what are we supposed to do with the tilde key (look to the left of the "1" key)? Yes, it's useful in Spanish and Portuguese, but how do we get the squiggle above the letter?

Clever entrepreneurs understand today's keyboards have subtracted by addition. To improve the tactile experience, they have outfitted modern keyboards with round, metal-edged keys, so their products "feel" like a typewriter.

But to truly blend the old with the new and use your old manual typewriter as your computer's keyboard, check out USBtypewriter.com.

Jack Zylkin, an engineer/hacker, has created a kit that allows you to connect your typewriter to a computer or tablet. He calls it "a groundbreaking advancement in the field of obsolescence."

Bonus: no bracket keys.

Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com.