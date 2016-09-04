Jim Dey: Investigation expected in fatal Decatur crash

Four months after a police/citizen confrontation in Mahomet erupted into a shooting incident that ultimately left two dead and three injured, the event continues to reverberate, particularly in Decatur.

Although 45 miles from Mahomet, the community where Dracy "Clint" Pendleton got into a May 7 fight with Police Officer Jeremy Schlarlow that led to gunfire, it was in Decatur where a female motorist was killed after a state police officer responding to the shooting drove his car into her car.

Kelly Wilson, 26, and the mother of two young children, was dead at the scene after Master Sgt. Jeffrey Denning struck Wilson's car while traveling at roughly 90 miles per hour.

Pendleton was killed during a May 15 shootout with police in the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois.

The Mahomet incident began about 10:45 p.m. while the fatal crash in Decatur occurred about 15 minutes later — 11:02 p.m.

Authorities testified at a June coroner's inquest that Denning was headed to the nearby interstate highway to cut off Pendleton if he headed in that direction. But the distance from Mahomet to Decatur is so great that there's virtually no way that Denning wouldn't have had ample time to get to I-72 by driving the legal limit of 35 mph in Decatur.

Last week, Leo and Katherine Wilson, Ms. Wilson's parents and administrators of her estate, filed a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit against Denning, the state police and the state of Illinois. The lawsuit was filed in the state's court of claims.

About the same time, Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott filed a motion asking a judge to appoint the state appellate prosecutor's office to investigate the filing of criminal charges against Denning.

The Illinois State Police declined to respond to an inquiry. Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office, which is representing Denning and the state in the civil case, had no comment.

The lawsuit filed on Wilson's behalf lays out the general circumstances of the fatal crash, most of which aren't in dispute.

It alleges that Denning acted "negligently and carelessly" when he initiated his response to the Mahomet shooting and that, in doing so, he violated pursuit guidelines adopted by the Illinois Law Enforcement and Standards Board.

The lawsuit alleges that Denning, who was driving an unmarked 2013 Chevrolet Caprice, was headed north on Oakland Avenue approaching the T-intersection on West Harrison Street in Decatur.

At the same time, Wilson was headed west on Harrison toward the T-intersection at Oakland. The lawsuit said Wilson stopped at the intersection and made a left-hand turn onto southbound Oakland when her vehicle was struck on the driver's side door by Denning.

The force of the crash was tremendous, knocking Wilson's car, a 2003 Honda van, in a northerly direction until the car hit a street curb, flipped and "came to an uncontrolled stop" on its roof.

The lawsuit alleges that just seconds before the crash, Denning was driving "between approximately 107 and 109 miles per hour" and "at the point of impact" was traveling between 88 and 90 miles per hour.

There is a factual dispute whether Denning was operating his sirens. The lawsuit alleges that he was not. Crash video from the trooper's car has yet to be examined because of complications from the damage to his car.

Although a state police officer was involved in the crash, state police conducted the investigation into the accident. Testifying at a coroner's inquest, a state police officer said that Wilson had a blood alcohol level of 0.098, above the legal limit of 0.08. Further, the officer testified there were traces of marijuana in her system, although that could be residue from inhalation days or weeks earlier.

Tim Shay, the Wilson family lawyer, said that authorities may use the alcohol issue to escape responsibility but "our position is that it played no role in the accident."

Given the speed at which Denning was moving, Shay said, "she had no opportunity to react."

That assertion raises the question of criminal as well as civil liability for Denning.

But Macon County State's Attorney Scott asked for the appellate prosecutor's office to handle the criminal investigation because "Jeffrey Denning has been a co-worker and friend of William Kroncke for 20 years" and that "Kroncke is married to Macon County First Assistant Nichole Kroncke."

"We want to avoid the appearance of any impropriety," he said.

The appointment has yet to be made. Scott filed a motion asking for review of possible criminal charges — including reckless homicide and official misconduct — but the paperwork has not been completed.

Patrick Delfino, director of the appellate prosecutor's office in Springfield, acknowledged that his office expects to handle the matter.

High-speech police chases and responses are fraught with danger for motorists and occasionally result in fatalities like the one in Decatur.

One high-profile incident occurred in 2007 near St. Louis when a state trooper driving at a high rate of speed lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median and struck a vehicle. The crash left two teenage girls, Jessica and Kelli Uhl, dead.

Evidence later showed that Trooper Matt Mitchell was responding to a traffic accident at a speed of more than 120 miles per hour while trying to use email on his patrol car's computer and talking on a cellphone to his girlfriend.

Mitchell pleaded guilty in 2010 to reckless homicide and aggravated reckless homicide and was sentenced to probation.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or at 217-351-5369.