John Foreman: Sensitive and sensibilities

This is the time of year when America's college campuses bloom. Eager students return in droves to bask in what many recognize may be the best years of their lives. But not, it would seem, all do.

For some — minority students in particular, it seems — the ivy-covered walls surround uncomfortable places rife with threat, places where no one protects them from seeing and hearing what they may find disquieting.

This was documented, if unscientifically, by a research report released last year on the local campus of the University of Illinois. Students of color — black, Hispanic, Asian and mixed race — surveyed here by email reported much that made them feel uncomfortable and unwelcome at the UI.

Never mind that college campuses were once regarded as havens for every nature of controversial ideas — no small number of them threatening to the pre-conceptions of students. A great many college administrators, here and elsewhere, take such concerns seriously. National attention peaked when the president of the University of Missouri was forced to resign for being tone deaf to such concerns, although some of the overt incidents precipitating black student demonstrations at Missouri later proved to be little more than urban legends fanned on social media. The Illinois report gained wide attention — and no small measure of ridicule.

Here, the student concerns mostly took the form of "micro-aggression," passing comments or situations interpreted as racism where racism was almost certainly never intended. Some 800 examples were included. Just sitting in some rooms created micro-aggression, noted the National Review, citing "a tendency to assume that almost anything is racism."

"People do not say I do not belong, but I feel as if I do not when I'm in a classroom and I am the one non-White person," reported a Latina female. Similar singularity was among the most commonly reported micro-aggression.

Other common concerns included "being discouraged during meetings with one's academic adviser" or being ignored or dismissed by a professor.

Having fellow students assume you are good at math or that you might provide the minority view on an issue both have been cited as micro-aggression.

"When working in groups with my classmates, I was always given the easy portion of the project because they assumed I was not capable of doing the harder parts," reported one black UI student.

As racism goes, it's pretty tame stuff to be sure, suggesting students haven't seen much of the real thing. But the university took at least some of the report's recommendations to heart, certainly in light of its oft-stated goal of increasing minority enrollment. Almost immediately, the campus senate added a new required course in U.S. minority culture — at a cost estimated as high as $2 million — to existing requirements that every student complete courses in "non-Western" culture. UI President Tim Killeen created a new "presidential fellow" as a liaison on efforts to address racial inequities and discrimination.

Illinois is by no means the only campus — nor the most extreme — to wallow in student sensibilities. Many seem bent on an atmosphere more like a pre-school than a pre-eminent university.

At the University of California, instructors have been cautioned about describing America as a "melting pot" or as "the land of opportunity." Even saying something like "the most qualified person should get the job" or asking a Latino or Native American to speak up more in class might be perceived as racist.

On other campuses, distinguished speakers — former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for one — have been barred from campuses because their views upset some students. Columnist George Will was un-invited from another.

Students have even asked for — and received — "trigger warnings" for anything in a reading or a lecture that might prove emotionally upsetting. Faculty members have been called on the carpet for failing to provide them.

Perhaps the most absurd examples arise from Brown University, among those creating "safe places" where students can hide from anxiety-inducing ideas. While a debate involving sexual assault was taking place elsewhere on campus, Brown created a room "with cookies, coloring books, bubbles, Play-Doh, calming music, pillows, blankets and a video of frolicking puppies," according to the website Intellectual Takeout.

UI Professor Emeritus Robert Weissberg is among those attributing the bizarre phenomenon, in part, to students who have been "hypercoddled" all their lives. He savages the futility of the UI's efforts.

"Expunging micro-aggression is especially daunting since these black students from kindergarten onward have been marinated in paranoia-like victimhood," he wrote in American Thinker.

"Does anyone honestly believe that it is possible to sanitize university life, eliminate these often invisible, inherently subjective micro-aggressions? Would the world improve if the University of Illinois advertised itself as an ever-so-caring place of learning where nobody was ever offended?" he wrote in American Thinker.

Already, Illinois skates on thin ice in its reputation for stifling free speech. Last year, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education listed the school among the nation's 10 worst offenders of free speech. Along with the micro-aggression report, its website lists the controversies over Professor Steven Salaita's anti-Semantic views and instructor Kenneth Howell's defense of Catholic thought on abortion.

Overall, FIRE gives the school its "yellow light" rating, neither among the best or the worst in its free-speech policies. Both the UI Chicago and Springfield campuses are classified as putting a "red light" on free speech. In Illinois, only the venerable University of Chicago is recognized as a "green light" school for a commitment to free speech and inquiry codified more than three years ago.

But even on its soft and shifting ground, UIUC should be given credit where credit is due. In her brief letter of welcome to incoming students this fall, interim Chancellor Barb Wilson gives an encouraging nod to the value of some periodic disagreement.

"Questions, debates and even an argument or two along the way are welcome sounds to us," she told her charges.

Students to the north got a more stirring welcome, prompting former UI Chancellor Richard Herman to commend the leadership from University of Chicago President Bob Zimmer on "a defining issue in higher ed." Chicago's dean of students, John Ellison, welcomed students with this news:

"Our commitment to academic freedom means that we do not support so called 'trigger warnings,' we do not cancel invited speakers because their topics might prove controversial and we do not condone the creation of 'safe spaces' where individuals can retreat from ideas and perspectives at odds with their own.

"Fostering the free exchange of ideas reinforces a related University priority — building a campus that welcomes people of all backgrounds."

Acknowledging the widespread praise of the letter, Herman added, "Yet I find myself thinking that what should be common sense will be acknowledged as act of courage."

John Foreman is the president of The News-Gazette Inc. His email address is jforeman@news-gazette.com.