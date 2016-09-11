David Bernthal/Off the Bench: Jury duty is an honor, not an inconvenience

"Guard duty is an honor!" I remember hearing those words from a drill instructor while a basic trainee at Fort Knox, Ky.

I also recall having my doubts about that statement while standing guard late night at a facility where tanks and other military vehicles worth millions were located. I was alone and armed with a small wooden club. I figured if the enemy was going to come after those tanks it would not be with a single soldier and whoever came would have more firepower than I was packing.

You may be wondering how this relates to anything in the law. Well here it is: "Jury duty is an honor!"

Sure, it can be stressful and inconvenient, but jury service is an essential component of our American system of justice. As citizens, we have the opportunity to determine which of the accused have been proven guilty and which plaintiff in a civil case is entitled to recover compensation and, if so, how much.

In my years on the bench, my appreciation for jurors steadily grew as I watched people from various communities and walks of life work together and do their best to listen to the evidence and reach a just verdict.

From time to time, judges from other countries would visit to observe our court and discuss common issues. Judges from Japan, China and the Russian Federation were the most frequent, but there were others as well. Regardless of the homeland, these visiting judges were consistent in their interest in the jury system in our country.

Because the right to trial by jury is more limited in other countries, our visitors had many questions about the role of juries here. Most of the inquiries were technical such as the number of jurors seated for a trial and what cases were tried to the jury.

One question still sticks out in my mind.

A delegation from the Russian Federation was describing efforts to create an impartial judicial system following years in the Soviet system. Jury trials were being implemented on a limited basis. A common problem was difficulty in getting people to report for jury duty. The judges intently asked how we dealt with the problem of citizens who ignored the summons for jury duty. I vividly recall both my surprise at the question as well as my pride in my fellow citizens.

As politely as I could, I replied that we had not experienced this problem because Americans did their duty and showed up. ( I admit that in my head I was chanting "USA! USA! USA!")

It is important that we maintain this tradition of willingness to serve going forward. Courts have improved mechanisms for communicating with those called for service. Using available technology, they have successfully targeted the problems of wasted trips to the courthouse and lengthy waits in the jury room prior to the selection process. It is not perfect because sometimes cases settle at the last minute and cases are dismissed when a key witness fails to appear or when an accused on bond becomes a fugitive.

Citizens must also do our part. When we get the initial questionnaire, we should fill it out and return it. We should not make phony statements we think might get us excused. Saying "I'm prejudiced against everybody" is lame and ineffective. We should report as directed and again answer the court's questions with integrity, not with an eye toward undermining the process. We owe that to our fellow jurors and the people who have cases to be tried.

Whenever I had the pleasure of speaking to new American citizens at a naturalization ceremony, I encouraged people to register and vote. I also made a point of encouraging service on the jury. While we cannot volunteer, we can recognize our duty as citizens to serve when called. Next to service in the military, I believe that service as a juror is a most significant contribution to our country.

A few years ago, I received a questionnaire from the circuit clerk. After completing and returning it, I was notified to report. I admit I got a few curious looks from fellow jurors who knew me. I explained that, just like them, I had been called for jury duty.

While my group never got called to a courtroom, we were present and ready to go to work. Maybe I'll get another opportunity. I hope so. After all, jury duty is an honor.

David Bernthal, who lives in Mahomet, is a retired 21-year federal magistrate and before that an eight-year associate circuit judge in Vermilion County. His email is askthejudge1@gmail.com.