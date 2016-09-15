Jim Dey: Madigan vs. Madigan

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Mike Madigan, owner of Hickory River BBQ, cuts up some brisket at the restaurant in Urbana on Tuesday June 16, 2015. Image

Mike Madigan is causing big problems for Mike Madigan.

Confusing? Let’s try to clear things up.

Michael Madigan is a campaign drag on Michael Madigan.

Still confused? Let’s try again.

Too many voters think Michael P. Madigan, Urbana alderman and Republican candidate challenging Democratic incumbent state Sen. Scott Bennett, is Chicago Democrat Michael J. Madigan, the speaker of the Illinois House, state Democratic Party chairman and the Darth Vader of failed, dysfunctional government here.

Since Speaker Madigan is deeply unpopular in downstate Illinois by virtue of his heavy-handed leadership of the General Assembly, confusion over Senate candidate Madigan’s name is making it difficult for him to get his message across to East Central Illinois voters.

“We’re thinking of everything we can do to make a distinction,” Urbana’s Madigan said. “I’m the one who’s for the Independent Maps amendment. He’s the one who opposed it. He was first elected when I was in third grade, and now I’m 53.”

A businessman who owns four Hickory River Smokehouse restaurants, Urbana’s Madigan said he knew the name issue “was going to be a challenge from day one.”

But how big a challenge?

Madigan said he frequently gets a “visceral reaction” when he identifies himself.

“A lot of people say, ‘Wow, you ought to change your name.’ I say, ‘Well, my mom probably wouldn’t appreciate that,’” he said.

It’s relatively easy — talking one on one or to small groups — for Madigan to say who he is not and explain that he’s opposed to most of what Speaker Madigan represents.

“I’m running against the failed status quo that (Speaker Madigan), Senate President John Cullerton and others have created in this state,” he said.

But winning requires spreading the message to voters throughout Champaign and Vermilion counties, which make up the 52nd Senate district.

So far, it’s far from clear that’s happening.

In the March primary, Senate candidate Madigan, who was running unopposed, received 8,802 votes.

But his under-votes, meaning voters who chose not to cast a ballot in that race, were 6,147, nearly three-fourths of Madigan’s total vote.

It’s not unusual to have under-votes in races where candidates are unopposed. But such a large number was striking. State Rep. Chad Hays, a Catlin Republican also running unopposed for renomination, received 5,893 primary votes. His under-votes totaled 1,571, roughly 25 percent of his total vote.

Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten said the Madigan name problem became apparent to him after hearing complaints from voters.

“We would get phone calls or comments from people who were voting in person that they were surprised the name Michael Madigan was on the ballot,” he said. “We had several people insist we had made a mistake (in preparing the ballot).”

Of course, that was six months ago, and Madigan has had time to get out and about, knocking on doors, shaking hands and speaking to various groups.

But despite what ought to be a competitive district, state Republican campaign officials have not allocated significant campaign funds to the Madigan campaign.

The GOP has targeted five competitive Senate races where Republicans can win, but Madigan’s is not one of them.

Nick Klitzing, executive director of the Illinois Republican Party, said Speaker Madigan’s name is complicating Senate candidate Madigan’s campaign effort. He noted that Speaker “Michael Madigan is almost universally known in Illinois,” and that the Chicago political powerhouse’s reputation outside Chicago is generally bad.

“(Senate candidate Madigan) knew going in that it would be a challenge and maybe even more,” said Klitzing, who indicated the GOP is “keeping an eye on” the Madigan/Bennett race and will devote resources if polls show it looks winnable.

But it will take money to move public opinion, and campaign records show Bennett has collected significantly more cash than Madigan.

Campaign records show Madigan has 76 donors, most of them individuals and almost all of whom contributed anywhere from $100 to $1,000.

At the same time, Bennett has 277 donors, many of whom gave in excess of $1,000 each. The Democratic Senate Victory Fund has donated roughly $60,000 to Bennett between Feb. 17 and Sept. 12, including salaries for paid staffers and the cost of political mailings.

Bennett’s donors run the gamut from individuals, corporations like cigarette company Altria, various unions and political actions committees representing professional groups.

Recognizing the name problem, Madigan’s campaign has tried to make a strength out of a weakness. He calls himself — and the campaign uses the slogan — “The Other Mike Madigan.”

But it’s not easy. Just this week, Senate candidate Madigan put out an online campaign ad stating that “Mike will refuse a legislative pension.”

One response came from a fellow identified as Mike Sneed, who obviously thought Michael P. Madigan is Michael J. Madigan.

“You have made a hell of a mess is this state, Mike,” Sneed responded.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or at 217-351-5369.