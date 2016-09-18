Dan Corkery: Despite variable forecasts, wet days ahead

If you ask long-range weather forecasters whether it will be a boy or a girl, you might get a third answer: neither.

Over the last couple of weeks, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center and NASA have announced that the predicted La Nia climate phenomenon probably won't happen later this year, meaning a "neutral" winter for North America.

Sounds like the weatherman is serving generic vanilla ice cream.

La Nia (Spanish for "little girl") occurs when the equatorial waters of the eastern Pacific swing to colder-than-normal temperatures. It's the opposite of the better-known El Nio — "little boy," the Christ child, because it typically happens around Christmas time; South American fishermen have observed this since the 1600s.

Last winter, our mild weather was attributed to El Nio. Scientists say an El Nio pattern is often followed by a La Nia one. Therefore, American weather watchers have been talking about La Nia for several months — until the data and computer models came back with something more moderate.

Does that mean a less gloomy fall and winter are ahead?

I gave a call to meteorologist Greg Soulje — the weather prognosticator for The News-Gazette, WDWS-AM, WHMS-FM AND WKIO-FM — to see if he's backing off his prediction of a heroic winter.

"I don't care what other people think!" (Insert laughter.) "It's what separates the boy forecasters from the men forecasters. Learn your science, hold your ground."

Two weeks ago, Soulje told me that we should expect an wet, nasty autumn, with "a character-building harvest season" for farmers.

After that: "An early-arriving, active winter weather pattern ... complete with snow and probably some early frost and freeze dates."

"It's way too early" to be changing long-range predictions, Soulje said, referring to the seemingly inconclusive data on La Nia.

"That's their opinion," he said. "I'm not going to split hairs on a weak or subtle or moderate or even a low-grade moderate La Nia. There are other elements that go into long-range forecasting."

Such as weather patterns in the eastern Pacific and Indian Ocean, and those in the north Atlantic and Arctic. Soulje says he has learned over his 30 years in meteorology to factor in a number of climate indices.

And he is not the only one with a differing opinion.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency says La Nia has already arrived. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology is being a bit more cautious; it remains on a La Nia watch.

"I'm not changing course at all with wet fall around here," Soulje said. "Certainly an active, very active winter precipitation pattern around here.

"If you wanted to put a little caveat, a little asterisk ... we may not have as much early-season cold around here. But there will be more substantial, colder-than-average spells.

"The back-end of winter looks to be more normal, docile, because we're going to get it all out of the way in the first half."

I think I'll test my snowblower next month while my "little girl" is away for college.

