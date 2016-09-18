Sundiata Cha-Jua/Real Talk: Socially sanctioned anti-black violence

In every era, the dominant forms of antiblack racial violence are socially sanctioned.

As an expression of socially sanctioned extrajudicial violence, the heinous crime against humanity known as lynching has its roots in the cultures of the European ethnic groups from the British Isles. In the United States, historians trace this gruesome practice to Charles Lynch Jr. He was a revolutionary era slaveholder, patriot, sheriff, colonel and judge. During the American War of Independence, Lynch dispensed this usually non-lethal punishment to Tories or British loyalists.

The form of mob murder that came to bear Lynch's name evolved from its non-lethal and non-racial origins into a decidedly murderous and racist practice.

This form of mob murder reemerged in the 1830s as a punishment for white abolitionists, quasi-free blacks and Mexicans. Abolitionist editor Elijah P. Lovejoy's illegal execution by a mob in Alton on Nov. 7, 1837, is perhaps the most infamous antebellum lynching.

During slavery, blacks were rarely the targets of murderous mobs. Lynching, like race riots emerged after emancipation as a type of collective violence reserved mainly for African-Americans. Anti-black racial violence exploded in the wake of emancipation and while it was largely politically and economically motivated, a considerable number of blacks were murdered for sport. However, though it served as a broad terrorist tactic most anti-black terrorism was aimed at politicians, social activists, and prosperous landowners and business people.

In "They Left Great Marks On Me," Kidada E. Williams documents thousands of freed people's testimonies about the explosion of racial terrorism that engulfed their lives during Reconstruction. John H. Johnson, a St. Louis attorney working with black migrants fleeing the South, reported his clients claimed their "life, limb and property" were in danger and that they were "shot down for political purposes."

After Reconstruction's overthrow, lynching became the preferred tactic in a strategy designed to police African Americans and secure cheap labor for the southern plantation economy. By 1882, blacks had become the majority victims of this terrorist tactic. Between 1877 and 1950, the Equal Justice Initiative documents 4,075 lynchings of African-Americans in the 11 former Confederate states and Arkansas. In the decade of the 1890s, a black person was lynched every two and a half days.

Blacks resisted the lynching scourge in multiple ways. They marched, sponsored legislation, and used what Ida B. Wells Barnett called "armed self-help." In 1892, a large delegation of blacks meeting in Chicago protested lynching by refusing to sing, "America."

Lynching's evolution into a tool of racial oppression explains why Oliver C. Cox considered it "an act of homicidal aggression committed by one people against another through mob action for the purpose of suppressing either some tendency in the latter to rise from an accommodated position of subordination or for subjugating them further to some lower social status."

In practice, and that's what counts, lynching was not a crime. On the contrary, it was socially sanctioned. Indeed, the two efforts to pass a federal anti-lynching bill failed miserably.

In both cases, the 1918 Dyer Anti-Lynching Bill and the 1934 Costigan-Wagner Bill were defeated in the U.S. Senate. Illinois and several other states passed anti-mobbing bills but they were rarely enforced.

By the mid-1930s, the number of lynchings declined sharply. Since society failed to outlaw it, why did lynching decline?

Lynching scholars agree with Robert Zangrando that lynching became a less important instrument of social control because white supremacists had succeeded. After two generations of racial terrorism, blacks had been driven from public life, disfranchised, segregated and subjugated by newer forms of repression.

Prominent among the other forms of repression were executions and police brutality. Essentially, execution and police use of excessive force replaced lynching. Convinced the state would punish blacks in the harshest way possible, the white public abandoned vigilantism.

I don't support the death penalty, but the racial disparities are instructive. Since 1976, 1,467 Americans have been executed. The 495 blacks executed composed nearly 35 percent of executions, nearly three times their percentage in the population. On the other hand, murderers of blacks were executed 15 percent of the time. Murderers of Latinos/Latinas were executed less than seven percent of the time. Although whites comprise 50 percent of murder victims, murderers of whites make up 76 percent of those executed.

The fact that police receive privileges not accorded civilians, that the justification for the use of deadly force is premised on their perception, and that they are rarely prosecuted means their use of racialized excessive force is socially sanctioned.

History demonstrates that from lynching to police murder the dominant form or anti-black racial terrorism is socially sanctioned.

Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African-American studies and history at the University of Illinois and is a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is schajua@gmail.com.